[jayda-washington-boothe:-12-yr-aged-jamaican-bahamian-scoops-2020-nasa-scholarship]

Jayda Washington-Boothe is a 12-12 months-old Jamaican-Bahamian receiver of the 2020 NASA Rocket and Area Centre Scholarship for Robotics.

Washington-Boothe received the scholarship soon after finishing a demanding application which includes the completion of a exploration task, resume’ and patch software from August to November of 2019, CNW reported.

According to the outlet, the scholarship will deal with Washington-Boothe’s tuition, room amongst other folks in Huntsville, Alabama.

A sixth-grader in the Broward County Community Schools, Florida, Washington-Boothe is an enthusiastic member of many youth corporations including but not constrained to the Black Girls Code-Miami Chapter, IT Gals, Woman Up, Word Camp Miami, Vex Robotics SECME, National Junior Honor Culture, and The US Chess Federation.

Born and lifted in Florida, Washington-Boothe spoke at a computer system programming convention at the age of 9 and has given that long gone on to speak at the Children’s Providers Council 2018 Standing of Women and Young Women of all ages in Broward County, NBC Channel 6 “Day of the Lady in STEM,” and was a NASA Area Camp Finalist, The Jamaicans reported.

Prior to obtaining the NASA scholarship, Washington-Boothe was the receiver of the Florida State Agent Richard Stark Group Service Award and was also a nominee for the City of Coral Springs MLK Monument Award for her leadership ability and community company, the outlet reported.

Jayda’s goals are to turn into a program engineer, a experienced chef, and a professional athlete.