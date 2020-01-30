Jayson Tatum called the first All-Star

Jayson Tatum, who received treatment before returning from an absence of three games for last night’s game against Golden State, issued a statement from the trainer room after making his first NBA All-Star team as a reserve.

“It is definitely an honor. I am extremely blessed and grateful. The third year to make the All-Star team is a surreal feeling. I’m just very excited and it’s a dream come true. “

Tatum is one of the first six stars, including that of Miami Bam AdebayoFrom Indiana Domantas SabonisFrom Utah Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchelland New Orleans Brandon Ingram.

Although he could still make the team as a replacement for an injury – he sniffed Bradley Beal would have the biggest claim to that distinction – it turned out not to be Jaylen BrownThe year.

“They are both very deserving,” coach Celtics Brad Stevens said about his two young stars, Tatum and Brown. “We have always said that the most important thing is not to be called All-Star, but to play as one. Both play as one, both have had great years. Whether they make it or not does not affect how well they have been for us. “

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, an assistant to US team staff last summer, is impressed by the young star he met.

“Well, I was with him in the World Cup this summer. So I spent six weeks with him and got to know him. He is just so gifted. He is so talented, “said Kerr. “His rise is, I think, expected in many ways because of his talent. But that would also fail him because it doesn’t just happen. He did the work in it. I think he’s a really good teammate, he’s a man who has the ability to be one of the best two-way players in the game. And I think this is defensive this year. And he has a great environment in this organization that plays for Brad and his employees. All those things have been important and have helped him to develop. I am really happy for him because I really enjoyed him (with Team USA). “

Pay tribute

The Celtics held one Kobe Bryant tribute prior to last night’s game against Golden State, and considering the connection of the deceased Lakers star with Boston, the moment was moving.

“Everyone will mourn and heal in their own way, but I think the tribute and the people who take a moment to think are always the right thing to do,” Stevens said. “I’m glad we do that, I think it’s great. Boston fans are super passionate about their teams, they love their teams, but this is a great example of the respect they have for the people they are rooted against “People from New England understand how special Kobe was and what he brought to basketball in this area because of the big fights he had against the Celtics.”

Nowhere, of course, would that tribute be felt deeper than with Stevens’ players.

“I said this a few hours after he died – for this generation he was their Jordan and he continued to give back to the game,” said the Celtics coach. “He gave back to the young boys in the game. He was great at creating a relationship with boys and helping them. That’s the nice thing about it – he was not just an idol, but an accessible idol for many of these boys. “

Hard work

Tatum had to work hard for Thursday night’s return. Not surprisingly, he came back with a minute restriction.

“Usually, when those things happen, it is somewhere around 25 minutes,” Stevens said. “A little more, a little less, but he doesn’t play long pieces, he doesn’t play 12 minutes in a row.”

If there was one thing that Tatum learned from his position on the bench during the just completed 2-1 three-game road trip from Celtics, it was that this line-up was skilled in resisting injuries.

“We can be really good. It is about mid-season. We are not perfect, we have a number of games that I know we wish we had back, but we compete every night, “Tatum said. “And we overcome whatever it is, whatever it is, we haven’t played so many games in which everyone was healthy, so that was the hardest part.”