JAZ-O discusses the record he & JAY-Z released in 1986 (video)

Veteran Brooklyn, New York MC / producer Jaz-O released a new project, The Warmup. In a career spanning collaboration with Rakim, M.O.P., DJ Premier and others, Jaz-O is best known as the early mentor and rhyming partner of JAY-Z. The two artists with similar names appeared on several songs from the mid-1980s. When Jay’s solo career with Reasonable Doubt took shape, Big Jaz became a well-known producer and guest on early Roc-A-Fella releases.

After a few estranged years, Jay and Jaz resumed their ties in the last days of 2017. Last year, 2019, Jaz, who declined an offer from Roc-A-Fella in the 1990s, signed a distribution agreement with Roc Nation.

In a conversation with Sway In The Morning, Jaz-O describes his rich history in hip-hop. Sway, an avid Jaz fan, talks about the two EMI Records releases of the Marcy Project MC. Jaz confirms that he wrote the hook for “Ain’t No Ni ** a”. Jaz also confirms a dozen unpublished songs between him and Hov. He is also the first hip-hop artist to book sessions at D&D Studios. This midtown Manhattan enclave became the home of the Gang Starr Foundation, by D.I.T.C., Boot Camp Clik, Roc-A-Fella, M.O.P. and others. The MC is committed to developing a triplet flow style that became the forerunner of JAY-Z, Das EFX, Fu-Schnickens, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Crucial Conflict.

The conversation at 3:00 p.m. is particularly interesting. Jaz-O describes a rarely discussed 12-inch single (see below) that marks his first appearance on wax, as well as that of JAY-Z – one that is missing from many discography reports of Shawn Carter’s career as a songwriter in the Hall of Fame , “In 1985 I made a song called” HP Gets Busy “because we had a small group called” High Potent MCs “. It was me, JAY-Z, this cat Almond Joy and his brother EZ LP. So we have a song done … “As Jaz says, DJ Wonder plays the record.” You are finishing me now … I have to get off the ceiling now. “Sway jokes that the song has never been played on the radio before – despite dreams of the youthful MCs at the time. “We made this song and made our way to Uptown. I started playing rap fights at Broadway International and The Rooftop.” Jaz remembers a fight the Bronx did , New York OG, Just-Ice and Brooklyn-based storyteller Dana Dane, who attributes significant influence to Grand Master Caz of the BX.

In particular, the label for “H.P. Gets Busy ”has a copyright from 1986. The texts in Get Live Records 12 ″ also refer to ’86.

At 6:00 p.m., Jaz explains that he introduced Jay to the hustle and bustle and early years. “To be honest, we both tried and tried it. When it comes to spending money on 88 (for dead presidents), 88 was the year. ’88 was basically the deal with (EMI Records). Me, Jay and Irv (Gotti) flew to London to record my first album (Word To The Jaz). “Jaz confirms that Irv Gotti, the later founder of Murder Inc., was his DJ. “Puzzle pieces. Conclusion: in 2020 you can still see what Jig saw. If you get it, there is no mystery, ”says Jaz effortlessly. “(JAY-Z) used to say that he didn’t want to be in the music business, but I knew he did. But I also knew that he did what he had to do to collect what was in his heart was to get justice, rock – for what he wanted to do. ”

At 30:00, Jaz talks about his reconciliation with his friend. “For all the things the media said about my feelings (people who knew JAY-Z and I said otherwise). So these feelings go over. The same feelings that are in nature have transferred to me. “Jaz also admitted that despite some disagreements, the benefits of the shared history exist. “In fact, (JAY-Z) has been instrumental in keeping my name relevant over the past 20 years. I love that. “Moments later, Jaz adds,” This is my brother. I did a lot of things and sacrificed a lot of things so that he didn’t have to go through much of what I had to go through to get to a certain point. And that’s another thing that people don’t understand. They don’t understand it because it doesn’t translate in their head, because they’re not built that way – that’s not their type. You out there for yourself (like): “Why would anyone do that?” That is the whole reason. ”

DJ Clark Kent in particular is reporting on the show. He says he personally puts Jaz-O in his top 3 of all time. He gives Jaz the prospect of making a joint album with JAY-Z and Sauce Money. All three MCs in Brooklyn, New York worked together for a while. Like Jaz, Sauce (who recently spoke out against Jay) declined an offer from Roc-A-Fella. Clark, who is close to Jay and Roc Nation, believes that Jaz is able to implement such a plan – even about 30 years later.

Jaz is also clarifying his new business relationship with Roc Nation. In the final minutes of the interview, the MC said that its sales are made through equity, a company that is “a Carter company. I see that this EP is very successful and they come back and give me some more money. ”

The Warmup consists of 10 titles and was published on the imprint of Jaz ‘Kingz County.

