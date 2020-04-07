Jazz musicians are struggling to rebook lost gigs when they are not live streaming due to the coronavirus.

For decades, it was not surprising that in New York City, world-class jazz was found in West Village, Midtown and Columbus Circle every night of the week. But the effects of the coronavirus pandemic range from arenas such as Madison Square Garden to decades-old institutions with very small capacities such as Blue Note, Jazz Standard, and Village Vanguard. .

Like all kinds of artists, jazz musicians are like the Live From Our Living Rooms, featuring an online festival from April 1-7, featuring keyboardist Chick Korea, guitarist Bill Frizel, and bassist Linda May. , We are actively working on live streaming. Han Oh, and give viewers the opportunity to donate directly online.

But when the webcam is turned off and clubs face an uncertain future, many musicians are pushing hard to make up for lost gigs.

“Club cricket”

“We’re going to be a cricket in a club for a few weeks,” said Jim Snidelo, an Alto sax player who has been in New York since the 1980s. “You may draw parallel to 9/11. I worked in Birdland [jazz club] every Monday night after the attack. Perhaps almost empty for a couple of months.”

In 2015, jazz fans line up outside the Village Vanguard in New York City. This club is one of many affected by a shutdown caused by a pandemic. ack Vartoogian—Getty Images

Gianni Valenti, who owns 70-year-old Birdland, is just one of the myriad businesses that fulfill statewide orders. “I had to cancel all the artists in the last two weeks of March and all the artists in April, which was very difficult for me,” he told Fortune. “There’s no music, no people, no artists, so it’s really painful to go here.

“We pay very high rents, and landlords send rents unreduced,” Valenti continues. “There is no revenue to support invoices.”

“I have a two-week tour of Germany and Belgium that will start on April 20. A lot of work is needed,” Snidero says. “I was just talking to the band [and we are planning] and we will reach out to all venues … I’m worried.”

Hurry to rebook

Lajaviari, a Canadian jazz singer and pianist, was forced to cancel a “3-month global tour schedule” due to COVID-19. “I spent most of the year preparing all of this,” she told Fortune. “Within a couple of days, [the virus] has wiped out almost every gig I wrote in the book.”

Brooklyn-based Japanese pianist Chisato Oe was on her home tour when the remaining five dates were canceled.

“The number of positive cases has increased daily and the coronavirus has spread rapidly throughout Japan since the arrival of the Diamond Princess [at the infected cruise ship] at Yokohama Port,” Oe told Fortune. “They are not as severe as New York City, but the entertainment scene, including jazz, still suffers a lot.”

“Many musicians are legitimately scrambled to make money in the next two months,” said New York-based alto sax player Lakesia Benjamin to Fortune. “Everyone seems to be starting the show in the fall.”

“It’s hot,” said Michael Janisch, a London-based bassist, composer, and owner of Whirlwind Recordings. “Promoters are now flooded with rescheduling requests, in addition to their already huge workload of scheduling up to a year ago.”

This turmoil extends to the supersaturated live streaming market. “Everyone is eager to try and create something that can be shared online,” says Biari. “It creates some fuss and hustle that people need to climb up.”

Saxophonist Joe Lovano participates in the live streaming Live From Our Living Rooms Festival. The festival raised funds for musicians living a pandemic-influenced life. Live from the living room

Real estate stays on the water

The mansion of Miles Davis, run by the late Trumpeter’s son, Erin Davis, and his nephew, Vince Wilburn Jr., is working on Davis-centric films like 2019’s The Bath of the Cool. Much of their work was originally done via video conferencing, but was hit by the cancellation of the South by Southwest.

“We had to cancel our annual showcase at SXSW,” Davis told Fortune. “I’m very sad, but unfortunately very much.”

“I’m very lucky to have good TV and streaming partners like American Masters, BBC and Netflix,” Wilburn told Fortune. “The irony is that these partners are experiencing higher ratings and streaming viewing as people have to spend more time at home.”

Paused jazz world

Musicians spend some time jamming in their homes and apartments as jazz club owners are worried and awaiting relief packages from the Trump administration, and bookers and promoters witness open slots in summer and fall. enjoying.

“I was disappointed that I was completely ready to run, but I had to make a decision to save lives,” Oe says. “In the meantime, I’m going to make new music and brainstorm.”

On Benjamin’s part, she says, “I’m looking for ways to bring my music to people.” “The whole world is experiencing great trauma.”

“When to pause,” says Janisch. “I don’t think any of this exacerbation about my job is anything compared to the real damage this virus has done to society.”

Nevertheless, jazz, a genre historically suited to the ambience of small rooms, was probably the one that shook off the last flicker of live music, probably because the government cracked down on the crowd.

“This is a very different look and feel, but this is the current method.” Biari describes a live show from home, where he can transfer music from his speakers but cannot fully capture the sensation of a combo. Talking. Tilt. “Until further notice, this is how we do things.”

“This is the purpose of the club. It’s intimacy and connection,” says Valenti. “I think this is much more important than going to a large hall with 3,000 or 4,000 people. I don’t have the same heartfelt feeling.”

However, when Birdland’s stage lighting flares up again, he says, “please come and visit us.”

