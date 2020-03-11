Jazz / Thunder Game Posted After Rudy Gobert’s Disease, Cops Shut Down Arena

Breaking News

The OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game was officially postponed after the match-up was said to be late Rudy GobertThe disease … and the scene is straightforward.

The players were seconds away from the tip-off at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Wednesday … when the ref quickly returned all of their locker-rooms.

Fans have been left waiting for an explanation for the delay – the Thunder broadcast claimed it was due to Gobert’s health condition and officials are waiting to play forward.

Thunder and Jazz both headed to the locker rooms as refs reportedly awaited confirmation from the league to start the game. pic.twitter.com/aJk6CK5QzK

However, that did not happen … as the announcer officially told fans to go home “due to unforeseen circumstances” … adding “we are all safe.”

Fans are outraged … jumped on the announcement.

The NBA works like crazy to keep players safe during the Coronavirus scare … even banning media from locker-rooms and creating barriers for practice interviews.

It’s worth noting – Gobert (who was listed as questionable due to illness for Wednesday’s game) completely rejected the league’s set-up and touched on every practice journalist 2 days ago.

