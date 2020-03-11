Jazz vs. Thunder postponed; report of possible health problems – Info News

% MINIFYHTMLef4eeae713241b1553707d73d5e3b1d711%

Wednesday’s NBA game between the Jazz and Thunder in Oklahoma City has been postponed.

The game was called after the teams were sent back to their locker room a few minutes before the game started. An announcement was made inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena around 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Thunder television team reported there were concerns about the health of jazz player Rudy Gobert. He and his teammate Emmanuel Mudiay were listed as controversial for the game due to illness. There is no indication that each player has COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The NBA has not yet commented on the postponement. The league’s Board of Governors met on Wednesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season. Thursday’s Nets-Warriors match in San Francisco will be played without viewers because of concerns about the Bay Area coronavirus. Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly deciding whether to order the same for all matches.

This article will be updated.