[jazza-dickens-vs-leigh-wood-receives-lively-at-golden-agreement-press-meeting]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

There was a lot of drama throughout the #GoldenContract featherweight and tremendous-light-weight semi-remaining press conference, with fighters pulled apart, words exchanged, and even a wand fight among Dumb and Dumber characters.

A enormous night time of motion can take location at a sold out York Corridor on Friday, reside on Sky Sports activities in affiliation with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Best Rank.

Adhering to Tuesday’s attract, Ryan Walsh faces Tyrone McCullagh, Leigh Wood requires on Jazza Dickens, Ohara Davies fights Jeff Ofori and Mohamed Mimoune goes up from Tyrone McKenna.

The press conference proved to be particularly lively, with Jazza Dickens and Leigh Wood pulled apart for the duration of their confront-off, when the at any time-responsible ‘two Tyrones’ entertained the audience by dressing as Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber.

Here’s all you want to know from an unforgettable push conference…

Wooden said: “He’s entitled to his feeling. I do not want to justify what he’s claimed for the reason that that helps make it greater for Saturday. He thinks I’m not the fighter that I am, and that’s fantastic.

“Back in 2013 when Jazza boxed Child Galahad, Brendan Ingle explained to me that I’ll fight Jazza just one day. Our paths have long gone distinct methods, and now we’re right here right now.”

Dickens reported: “Leigh Wooden has been constructed up massively combat on Sky. Many years in the past when we ended up amateurs he was brought in and was put forward of me. We had the probability to box off and I defeat him, and now he’s in my way yet again.

“He hasn’t received the experience I’ve acquired and the electric power that I have received. Individuals are supplying him credit rating due to the fact he’s experienced far more air time, but I have experienced very good sparring to replicate him and I’m glad I’m battling him.

“All I can go by is who he’s fought. My best accomplishment is most likely beating Josh Wale for the British title. Wale should really have conquer Gavin McDonnell, and McDonnell stopped Wooden, so which is that.”

Walsh claimed: “McCullagh is a banana pores and skin, but this is what I prosper on. I was underneath a ton of pressure in the last battle, and as soon as again I can’t pay for to get rid of and I have to triumph.

“The force is good for me. His fashion will convey the finest out of me and it is down to me to clearly show my experience. If I am what I think I am then I should be able to deal with him.

“His style is the one particular I’ve well prepared for the most in sparring. He’s a adverse fighter, but he will get optimistic results by disheartening opponents, so I like the problem of it.”

McCullagh claimed: “I regard Ryan Walsh as a fighter. He’s accomplished good things in his occupation so far, but I think all of the pressure is on him.

“He is the event favorite and picked me. He’s experienced a lot more than double my fights, so I’ve got absolutely nothing to get rid of.”

Davies explained: “I sense a great deal far more favourable. My humbleness is here to continue to be. Angel Fernandez explained to me that he would not be concerned with a fighter who’s arrogant, so that’s fine because I’m humble O.D now.

“I received the Golden Ball and I looked at Tyrone McKenna and considered that would be an remarkable closing. I then thought Mohamed Mimoune seemed angry, so I made the decision to decide Ofori.”

Ofori said: “It’s been fantastic the previous six months. In particular following my first loss. To then have a struggle 6 weeks afterwards then an additional one particular a week later and get by to the semi-last, it is exciting.

“I’ve been picked in opposition to a very-rated particular person, and I’m heading to go in there and do what I have to do. I imagine in myself and it will be a night time to recall for me.

“I’m not insulted to be picked. If he thinks I’m the weak link, then he’ll have to have better coronary heart in the fight than the heart he used to pick me.”

Mimoune stated: “We worked on correcting the concentration mistakes in the course of schooling. I can ensure you that the lapse of focus in the final spherical won’t materialize all over again.

“I’m match and I have educated tough and I’m prepared for the combat. McKenna is a pleasant man or woman and puts on a superior persona at instances, but I will gain.”

McKenna stated: “I could bore all people with how good camp has been and how excellent my eating plan has been, but no one cares about that. Men and women treatment about two names, and which is McKenna and Davies.

“As extensive as Ohara will come as a result of Ofori, then we have acquired Christmas in Summertime and the aspiration is alive. Mimoune is a fantastic male and I like him as a particular person, but Ireland doesn’t forget.

“Thierry Henry robbed us of the Globe Cup, he cheated us, and I’m right here for revenge. Eire is receiving revenge on Friday and I’m receiving that gorgeous WBC Silver title.”

MTK Global Skilled Enhancement Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “I consider in the week of the largest heavyweight struggle of the 12 months in Fury and Wilder, it’s a testament to all people on the desk that this demonstrate is stated in the exact same breath mainly because of the good quality of the exhibit.

“I’m thrilled for four legitimate 50-50 fights with good trustworthy experts. Davies shocked everyone by not buying Tyrone, but he picked tactically and everyone else in all probability would have carried out the identical.

“It’s great to see Ofori occur in at the previous minute and get by way of to the semi-finals, it is a genuine underdog story. McKenna and Mimoune is an fascinating struggle as Mimoune been spherical almost everywhere and McKenna is a cult determine in Ireland who is now with earth-renowned coach Pete Taylor.

“The featherweights was a hard select, and I don’t imagine either of them wished the Golden Ball. McCullagh is the only undefeated fighter, so it’s a possible banana pores and skin for Walsh. It is tough to get sparring to replicate the design.

“The combat for me on Saturday is Wooden vs. Jazza. Each and every boxing fanatic in Britain has talked about it, and they’ve each learned from their mistakes and it can be fireworks at any time. Their styles will blend properly and I’m wanting forward to it.”

The fight 7 days pursuits continue tomorrow, with weigh-in on Thursday, and the all-significant battle evening on Friday.