[jdt-starts-2020-m-league-marketing-campaign-on-significant-observe]

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) gamers carry the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup trophy immediately after defeating Kedah. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 29 — Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) kicked off their 2020 Malaysia League marketing campaign on a substantial note after defeating 2019 FA Cup champions Kedah one- in a match to wrest the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, past nightt.

The sole goal of the match, through defender Brazilian Mauricio dos Santos Nascimento at the close of the first fifty percent, noticed the Southern Tigers profitable the trophy for the 3rd consecutive time given that 2018.

JDT has also received the cup in 2015 and 2016.

All the sweeter, Mauricio was topped as the Finest Participant of the match.

As champions, JDT took household the cup which was offered to the winners by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Actively playing in front of 34,000 supporters spurred the Southern Tigers squad to hunt for a acquire but many makes an attempt to breach the defence of the Pink Eagle squad unsuccessful. The Purple Eagle squad shield was ably led by Singapore international Muhammad Shakir Hamzah.

Yet, the limitless onslaught released by JDT inevitably bore fruit soon after Mauricio headed in a pass from Gonzalo Cabrera.

Subsequently, both equally groups exchanged assaults soon after attacks but unsuccessful to score till the whistle for the finish of the match was blown by referee, Razlan Joffri Ali. — Bernama