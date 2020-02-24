[jdt-to-allocate-more-300-tickets-to-kedah-enthusiasts]

Followers of the Kedah soccer staff lining up to buy tickets for the FA Cup remaining at the compound of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, May 18, 2017. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) soccer workforce has agreed to allocate an extra 300 tickets to Kedah supporters for the 2020 Charity Shield match this Friday at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

Kedah Soccer Affiliation (KFA) executive secretary, Shahrul Shamsudin mentioned with the further tickets, Kedah lovers would acquire 800 tickets to view the opening match of the Malaysian League this period at the freshly-created stadium.

“Officially, we will know tomorrow. I would like to thank JDT owner Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for allocating extra tickets to the Kedah supporters,” he told reporters following the FA Cup second- round voting session, below, currently.

Right before this, the Red Eagles which have been only allocated 500 tickets, had asked the Malaysian Soccer League (MFL) and JDT to offer an additional one,000 tickets to look at the match at the stadium which has a potential of 35,000 spectators.

The issue was verified by MFL main govt officer, Datuk Ghani Ab Hassan who reported the Southern Tigers as the host workforce ought to prioritise their very own viewers.

“JDT is giving additional tickets to the absent lovers than the 500 established in the MFL handbook. I really do not see this as unfair despite the fact that we prioritise community audience so there’ll be no difficulty at each individual match.

“The host workforce allocates excess tickets to the visiting workforce but the community supporters them selves could not enter the stadium (owing to no tickets). This has transpired right before,” he explained.

In accordance to the MFL guide on the distribution of tickets, there are 3 classes established.

For a stadium with a potential of beneath 20,000 spectators, the people can be provided 300 tickets, a maximum of 500 tickets for a stadium with a capability of 20,000 to 40,000, and 1,000 tickets for a stadium with a ability of 40,000 to 80,000. — Bernama