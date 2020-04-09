Jean-Luc Godard provides a masterclass on filmmaking on Instagram Live

Yesterday (April 8), director Jean-Luc Godard greeted fans with a 90-minute masterclass on Instagram Live, where he talked about his creative techniques and gave advice to aspiring directors.

Hadard (89), a pioneer of the French New Wave movement in the 1960s, talked to his home in Switzerland, smoking a cigar for a master class organized by Lionel Baier, head of ECAL (Lausanne University of Cinema).

Anna Carina played Marianne Renoir in Jean-Luc Godard’s film Piero le Fu. Credit: Jacques Gayot / Description / Sigma / Sigma via Getty Images

During the stream, the director told about his methods of work: “I write by hand if possible. I used to type, but prefer to write by hand. Very often, I write very little. After that, I can no longer read myself. So, I have to rewrite it. “(translated from Le Matin).

Elsewhere, he described the “inadequacy of language,” a topic he has studied in his works, and how he would approach the film industry if he wanted to do so in the 21st century.

“During the New Wave, I thought I had to study cinema at the university. Now I need a bachelor’s degree for all the years, I recommend going home and doing something else.”

In addition, according to C News, the director of Suffle, said of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the virus is communication: how we do it … what we’re not going to die with but we may not be able to live well. “