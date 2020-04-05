Jean-Pascal Fournier metal cover artist accused of killing his father

Jean-Pascal Fournier, an artist and graphic designer known for working on a number of metal album covers, is accused of killing his father, Jean-Paul Fournier.

The artist was arrested and taken into custody in French Grenoble on Thursday (April 2nd) after a suicide attempt, according to French newspapers Le Douphiné Libéré and Le Parisien.



Reports say that Jean-Pascal’s father was found dead in his home, having cleared him, and his shot was fired and struck several times with an unknown object.

When police arrived, Jean-Paul’s wife, who was called “sick” and “elderly”, was at the top of the house.

An 80-year-old man was killed on Wednesday (April 1st), the same night as his

Jean-Pascal allegedly drove his empty car off a cliff. After neighbors discovered the car, police inspected the scene to find out if anyone had been ejected from the vehicle during its descent.

Jean-Pascal reportedly attempted to commit suicide on Thursday (April 2) by jumping off a bridge and into the Iser River. After the firefighters were restored, he was taken into custody.

Jean-Pascal Fournier has worked on more than 200 covers of albums – including Avantasia’s Metal Opera, The Valley of the Damned, DragonForce and Poetry of the Wild by Edguy – for nearly two and a half decades.

He also designed the logos for a number of famous metal acts.

In a 2019 interview with Metal ‘N’ Rock For Life, Jean-Pascal admitted that he had a hard time making a living with his art. “I think even the created illustrator will make ends meet,” he said. “Personally, I gave up a few years ago, trying to make a living solely on (my art).”