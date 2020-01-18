Jean Paul Gaultier announces his latest appearance

Jean Paul Gaultier’s next fashion show will be his last. The designer, 67, announced on Twitter this morning that after 50 years in the industry, this will be the final show of Gaultier Paris.

The designer tweeted, “This 50th anniversary celebration of my career will be my last. But rest assured that haute couture will continue with a new idea,” along with a fun video explaining the announcement.

Gaultier Paris, the designer’s high-end design label, will continue with Gaultier remaining in the company. Although this show will be his last, Gaultier has written that he has a new work in his trademark work. No further details were given on what this announcement means for the future of the designer and his brand.

In 2014, Gaultier closed down ready-made garments and men’s clothing lines, citing trade restrictions that left him with no freedom and time to create.

Born and raised in Paris, the designer began his career in fashion at around 18. His first runway show was in 1976. From there, his branded fashion brand grew to become one of the best known in the business. It is often referred to as the “scary food” of fashion and is known for testing the traditional boundaries of the high fashion world.

Gaultier has experimented with various cutting edge ideas. These ideas include the blur of the lines between men’s and women’s fashion, collections that make a humorous statement, and extremely sexy designs.

She is the designer behind the famous Madonna cone, and is an absolutely iconic name in the fashion world.

Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring / Summer 2020 show will take place on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week. It will be the latest demonstration of the designer’s career.