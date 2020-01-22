Jean Paul Gaultier says extravagant farewell with the last parade

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier It goes out with a bang.

On Thursday, celebrities, designers and influential people gathered at the famous Du Chatelet theater in Paris to witness a show they will not soon forget. The crowd watched in surprise Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Dita Von Teese, Paris Jacksonand many more famous models roam the catwalk in outrageous and beautiful sets designed by no less than Jean-Paul Gaultier himself.

But this show was not unforgettable due to the star-filled rotation or having George boy acting, that is normal for the course. It is an unforgettable show because it marks the end of the reign of Jean-Paul as the king of the Haute Couture. After 50 years in the fashion industry, the renowned designer made his final bow.

On January 17, the 67-year-old man. revealed via social networks: “This show that celebrates 50 years of my career will also be the last. But rest assured that Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.”

According to The Guardian, your departure from haute couture does not mean that you will hang up the scissors in the short term, but your approach to your “high-end fashion and perfume trade, quot;”;

His presence in haute couture shows, however, will be missed. After all, he is the designer who made it VirginThe iconic conical bra and many more historical looks.

Check out the gallery below to see which models and stars appeared in the artist’s latest couture show!

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier

The 67-year-old star celebrates her last show in the arms of her own models.

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Paris Jackson

After wearing a designer look on the red carpet for many years, the star makes its debut on the Gaultier catwalk.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The star has a lot of green with envy in this revealing aspect.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Cabaret meets the catwalk with this black frilly dress.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Irina Shayk

The model walks the catwalk in an elegant and chic set.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Dita Von Teese

The Queen of Burlesque makes a fashionable appearance in a dress with a literal belt.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

George boy

Only those with good karma (chameleon) have the opportunity to see the singer.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

George boy

Boy George and Jean-Paul share a sweet moment while the show ends.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

A Breton stripe and white flared trousers are the ultimate casual couture ensemble.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The model shows her slender figure in a jumpsuit with long sleeves.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 am and miss ours 2020 Grammy: E internal guide! Special Wednesday 22 January at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!

% MINIFYHTML9612de0bb6a4499fece1725622c4996411%