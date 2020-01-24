Jeanette Acosta Investing in women’s health: representative Jimmy Gomez lobbies for a bill that would make cervical cancer screening more accessible

Planned Parenthood receives a lot of attention when the fight is about reproductive rights, but clinics offer a range of services for women’s health.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez wants them to do more to make a big difference for those who do not have access to affordable health care.

January is cervical health awareness month and Gomez hopes he will bring attention to his bill. Jeanette Acosta’s Women’s Health Investment Law takes its name from a congressman who died two years ago from cervical cancer.

“It actually creates a subsidy program for clinics like Planned Parenthood to have preventative screenings, pap smears also make sure people get the treatment they need,” said Gomez.

If the bill is passed, anyone can get projections. Jeanette’s father, Dr. Frank Acosta, is convinced it would have saved her daughter’s life.

“There are huge gaps in the number of women who have access to preventive cancer screenings and the law would help close some of that gap,” he said.

Gomez admits getting the bill through will be a challenge in polarized Washington D.C., but says he doesn’t give up.

