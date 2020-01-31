Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant as the Lakers prepare for the next game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka paid moving tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them as inspirational figures.

Buss controls the owner and president of the Lakers and has described Bryant as a member of his family.

Pelinka was also very close to the NBA superstar, acting as his agent for many years before taking on the front office role with the team.

“Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers,” Buss wrote on Instagram. “My father loved you like a son, which makes us a family.”

She remembers that when her father, team owner Jerry Buss, died in 2013, Bryant was one of the people who gave her strength and purpose. Kobe, she said, brought Gianna to Jeanie “to show him that women can be NBA leaders, just like men.”

“At first it was like the action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in reality – and I’m sure you knew exactly what you were doing – what you did gave me “inspiration and strength that I was looking for. I often think about this day and it makes me smile and it makes me strong.”

She encouraged Bryant fans to help other families affected by the Sunday helicopter crash by visiting MambaOnThree and to promote Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports by visiting the Mamba Sports Foundation.

Pelinka released a statement that read in part:

“On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there was an amputation of part of my soul.

Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A devoted and loving husband, and a “daughter-in-law” like no other. When he entered a room, the energy ignited. It was high voltage, with a limitless motor. His mind had an infinite capacity for learning. He was, quite simply, the most inspiring athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend you can imagine. “

Tributes were paid as Bryant fans continued to come down to LA Live to pay tribute and share their memories and while the Staples Center was preparing for basketball.

The Clippers play Thursday night and the Lakers play Friday.

“Kawhi (Leonard) said something really cool: if I know something about Kobe, he would like us to go out here and break our asses. Being competitive, being a pro. It helped put things in perspective and relax, “said Clippers player Landry Shamet.

“They will do something briefly before the match so that people can all share this moment together, then the match will continue as it is now possible to return to their normal schedule, to their normal routine. Players should do as much as fans, “said Michael Roth, vice president of communications for AEG, owner of the Staples Center.

“It goes back to Kobe – Mamba Mentality. Stay focused. Know what Kobe would like. He wants us to win this for him, play the best basketball. He would like the Lakers to do their best,” said Carlos Stallworth, Kobe fan. .

“You play because that’s what Kobe would have wanted. He was relentless. He taught us about work ethics and what it meant to be a champion, on and off the pitch. You play because you want to keep his legacy, “said Christy. Nickerson, a Kobe fan from Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the accident that killed Kobe Bryant is progressing.

Investigators screen the wreckage in a safe place in Phoenix. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its preliminary report next Friday.

And Mayor Eric Garcetti says he is working with Kobe’s family on a public memorial.

Vanessa Bryant spoke about her husband for the first time on Wednesday, thanking the public for her support and sharing the family’s grief.

She wrote: “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe – the incredible father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. “

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we deeply share their grief. ”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.