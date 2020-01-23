Jeanswest stores to close hundreds to lose jobs

Administrators at Jeanswest have confirmed which stores will close after the retailer’s sinking last week.

It has been announced that 263 employees will be fired and 37 stores closed.

Shops are closed in New South Wales, Blacktown, Castle Towers, Charlestown, East Gardens, Kotara, Lismore, Macarthur, Miranda, Shellharbour, Singleton, Tweed City and Wetherill Park.

Jeanswest has gone into voluntary administration. (John Woudstra / Nine)

Stores are closed in Queensland, Burleigh, Castletown, Chermside, Earlville, Maroochydore and Myer Center.

In Victoria the stores Doncaster, Eastlands, Echuca, Forest Hill, Karingal, Rosebud, Southland, The District Docklands and Watergardens will be closed.

In Western Australia, stores are closed in Carousel, Centrepoint, Karrinyup, Mandurah, Mirabooka and Rockingham.

Jeanswest has 146 branches across the country, including one in Eastgardens in eastern Sydney. (Westfield)

Castle Plaza, Marion and Westlake will be closed in South Australia. The Hobart City Store in Tasmania is also closed.

Jeanswest has 146 branches across the country.

KPMG was appointed volunteer administrator last Wednesday.

They announced that the retailer would continue to do business because it was looking for a potential buyer.

James Stewart, Head of Retail Restructuring at KPMG, said a number of factors had led to the cult brand’s financial decline.

Jeanswest will continue to operate as usual while administrators will delve deep into the business. (9Nachrichten)

“Like many other retailers, business has been challenged by the current tough market conditions and pressure from online competition,” said Stewart.

“The administration offers Jeanswest the opportunity to restructure to better respond to the challenging Australian retail market.”

Jeanswest was founded in Perth in 1972.

Victoria was primarily the top-selling retail source. It operated 32 branches and employed 309 people, both at the retail locations and at the headquarters.

KPMG has informed creditors that the first meeting to discuss the company’s future will take place on Tuesday, February 28.