[Jeb Bush Slams ‘Biased’ BBC: ‘Incredibly Rude’ to Conservatives, ‘All Compensated For by United kingdom Taxpayers’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Jeb Bush, the previous governor of Florida and President Donald Trump’s 2016 punching bag, slammed the BBC, contacting it a “biased” information resource which is “incredibly rude” to conservatives on Thursday.

“Every time I go to London, I am impressed how biased British isles political coverage is by the BBC,” wrote Bush on Twitter. “Plus, they are exceptionally rude to Conservative MPs.”

“All paid out for by United kingdom taxpayers,” he continued, incorporating, “I love their environment coverage but why the vitriol when it is about United kingdom politics?”

British Labour Party MP David Lammy swiftly responded to Bush’s tweet, working with it to cite “the worth of defending” the BBC.

“Whatever troubles we have with the BBC (and I have a couple of!), Jeb’s tweet displays the relevance of defending it,” Lammy declared. “It’s much from perfect, but the BBC retains politicians from all parties to account. We do not want to finish up with the preening, appropriate wing sycophancy of Fox Information in the United kingdom.”

BBC News journalist Mike Hills also shot back again at Bush by referencing a person of the most talked-about times of the 2016 Democratic presidential primary– when Bush asked his viewers to “please clap” for him.