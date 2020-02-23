jeep-falls-off-parking-garage,-lands-on-sidewalk-in-santa-monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) — A driver suffered insignificant accidents after police say he drove his Jeep off the sixth flooring of a parking garage overnight on Sunday.

It took place just immediately after midnight at the corner of 2nd Road and Colorado Avenue, near to the pier. The Jeep ended up landing proper up coming to a McDonald’s.

Movie displays how it broke as a result of that fence barrier.

The driver, a 20-12 months-old person from Twentynine Palms, was transported to a medical center.

Police explained they are even now investigating the incident.