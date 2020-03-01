jeep-hits-roseland-home-after-chase-from-suburbs-2-in-custody

A law enforcement chase that started off in south suburban Posen finished Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.

Illinois Point out police were being following a crimson Jeep on I-57 and I-94 when it exited the expressway and crashed into a fence and home about two: 50 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Road, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

No 1 was wounded, and two males are in Illinois State law enforcement custody, police said.

State police said troopers assisted with the pursuit, which originated in Posen, but did not straight away present further specifics.

