jeep-hits-roseland-household-following-chase-from-matteson-two-in-custody

A police chase that commenced in south suburban Matteson ended Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.

The chase began with Matteson police pursuing a stolen vehicle preferred in link with an armed theft northbound on I-57 near Vollmer Road, according to a statement from Illinois Point out Law enforcement.

They dropped sight of it, but a state trooper later on noticed it about two: 42 a.m. rushing north on the expressway in the vicinity of 159th Street, authorities explained.

Police ongoing to pursue the crimson Jeep as it exited I-57 at 111th Street, in accordance to state and Chicago law enforcement. It crashed into a fence and house about two: 50 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street.

No a person was hurt, and two males are in state police custody, authorities explained.

The crash ruptured a gasoline most important and prompted the Chicago Fireplace Section and Peoples Gas representatives to reply to the scene, in accordance to point out police. Fire officers explained no hazardous supplies response was needed.

