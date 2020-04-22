Jeff Beck announces the dates of the UK’s premiere shows

Jeff Beck has announced the postponement of the UK tour due in the spring of 2021.

The legendary guitarist was set to begin this show this May, including two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, but was forced to postpone them because of a coronavirus.

However, now, Beck has announced a new show of the show, due out in 2021. They look like this:

April 2021

21 – Sheffield, Town Hall

22 – York, Barbican

23 – Manchester, Apollo

25 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

26 – Gateshead, sage

27 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

30 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

May 2021

01 – London, Royal Albert Hall

02 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Meanwhile, last week, Beck teamed up with his friend Johnny Depp to release the apt cover of John Lennon’s Isolation.

The actor and famous guitarist have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years, but the reproduction of Lennon’s classics marks their first official release, along with all streaming and digital download services.

“Johnny and I have been working on music for a while, and we recorded that track during the workshop last year,” Beck said. “We didn’t expect to release it so soon, but given all the difficult days and the real” isolation “that people are going through during these difficult times, we decided that now could be a good time for you to hear it all.”