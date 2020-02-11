Jeff Beck announces UK tour

Jeff Beck has revealed that he will tour the UK later this year.

The guitarist did a total of nine shows, kicked off at SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on 17 May and ended with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 26 and 27 May.

Beck also visits Birmingham, York, Gateshead, Manchester, Sheffield and Cardiff with his band with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, bass player Rhonda Smith and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

Tickets for all nine shows will be available on Friday (February 14) at 10.00 GMT via MyTicket.

Beck’s last studio album was 2016 Loud Hailer, with the live album Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl in 2017.

Beck is currently working on new material, with an album to be released later in 2020 on a date that has yet to be confirmed. It will be released through Rhino / Warner Records.

Jeff Beck 2020 UK tour

May 17: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

May 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 19: York Barbican

May 21: Gateshead Sage

May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 23: Sheffield City Hall

May 25: Cardiff St David’s Hall

May 26: London Royal Albert Hall

May 27: London Royal Albert Hall