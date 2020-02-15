[jeff-bezos-breaks-file-with-$165m-invest-in-of-david-geffen’s-la-mansion]

Bezos’s get broke a residential acquire history of $150 million in LA set past 12 months

The world’s richest guy just added the priciest dwelling in California to his portfolio.

Very first reported by The Wall Road Journal, Jeff Bezos set a new record for a household obtain in California by paying $165 million for David Geffen’s famed Warner estate in Beverly Hills.

By paying that sum, the Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos obliterated the California property sale price report that was set final 12 months when a Bel Air estate known as Chartwell was bought for $150 million.

Bezos’s new assets functions a 13,600-square-foot primary mansion, two guesthouses, a nursery and 3 hothouses, a tennis court docket, a swimming pool and its possess nine-gap golf class.

“I would say it is one particular of the most stunning homes in the globe, let by itself Los Angeles,” neighborhood agent Kurt Rappaport told The Wall Street Journal.

Geffen acquired the house, which was designed in the 1930s for previous Warner Bros. president Jack Warner, for $47.five million in 1990, a document at the time.

“David has the very best flavor of any one, so you have the richest person in the entire world buying the greatest of the most effective,” Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Company informed The Los Angeles Occasions. “Why would he settle for just about anything significantly less?”

Prior to getting Geffen’s home, Bezos visited was an 8-acre estate in Bel Air that is trying to get $225 million, Shawn Elliott, a broker with Nest Seekers Worldwide, told The New York Put up.

“When you are purchasing for a home and there is no funds, you want to see anything on the current market. Jeff stored seeking until he finally observed a household he connected with,” Elliott stated.

