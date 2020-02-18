[jeff-bezos-commits-$10-billion-to-local-climate-change-aid-through-new-bezos-earth-fund]

The Amazon CEO declared the move on Instagram

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the start of the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday, stating that he would be committing $10 billion of his significant net well worth to local climate improve aid initiatives.

Bezos announced the transfer in an Instagram post, composing, “Climate improve is the largest risk to our planet. I want to work together with others equally to amplify known means and to explore new strategies of battling the devastating effect of local climate transform on this earth we all share.” The multi-billionaire went on to clarify that the initiative would seek out to fund scientists, activists and NGOs in “any energy that features a serious chance to help preserve and safeguard the pure earth.”

Bezos added that he would be committing the initial $10 billion “to start” and strategies to commence issuing grants by summer season.

Amazon subsequently confirmed the announcement to the Verge, and a source reportedly informed outlet that the Bezos Earth Fund “would not engage in private sector financial commitment, but emphasis entirely on charitable giving.”

“We can preserve Earth. It’s heading to acquire collective action from massive corporations, compact corporations, nation states, world businesses, and folks,” Bezos wrote in the Instagram post. “Earth is the a single matter we all have in common — let’s safeguard it, collectively.⁣⁣⁣”



