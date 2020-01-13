Jeff Bezos graciously donated 0.00059% of the fortune to Bushfire Relief

Loading...

Let’s not go wrong here: generosity is generosity, and when it comes to supporting ongoing restoration efforts for bushfire-ravaged regions, every bit counts. But for a man who could end world poverty alone tomorrow, if he wanted to, one would have thought that this time the pockets could be a bit lower.

Over the weekend Jeff BezosAmazon Head Honcho and the richest person in the world today announced that his company has contributed AUD 1 million in “Provisions and Required Services”. This corresponds to approximately 0.00059% of Bezos’ total assets.

The announcement came on Instagram over the weekend, accompanied by a much broader explanation of Amazon’s initiatives, most of which included a “BlazeAid” donation boost prompting customers to buy items to be donated for firefighting purposes Consumers are cited.

There is nothing to complain about here either. It’s a nice gesture of a corporate megalith. However, there are some statistical peculiarities in relation to the whole that are probably worth pointing out.

The first is that Bezos very explicitly claimed it was AUD 1 million, which is a shadow of over $ 690,000.

The second is that the bulk of the donation is invested in “provision and services,” a large part of which includes technical support for Australian government agencies through their own Amazon Web Services.

Third, it is not a direct donation from Bezos itself, but from Amazon, the entire company.

And the fourth is that the equivalent donation for an ordinary Australian, based on average individual net worth, is about $ 5.90.

Still, that said: Thanks Jeff. Appreciate it cobber.