Jeff Bezos is said to have paid more than $ 16,000 in parking tickets

The richest man in the world is said to be $ 16,000 poorer thanks to parking ticket fees alone.

Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has reportedly collected this large sum of parking tickets during the three-year renovation of his $ 23 million property in Washington, DC. According to Verge, the WUSA9 news agency discovered that during a three-year renovation phase that started in 2016, the city had given 564 quotes around the Bezos property, parking signs parked in places reserved for residents, or blocked pedestrian walkways.

While the Department of Motor Vehicles reportedly also tracked down unpaid tickets worth over $ 5,600, a source told WUSA9 that all tickets had been paid for. In the meantime, the point of sale announced that it would not be able to connect every parking ticket to Bezos because the contractors would have to sign confidentiality agreements. An anonymous source told the news agency that a general contractor had set up “off-site parking and shuttles to and from the site” to help Bezos’ contractors avoid the parking chaos.

Luckily for anyone wanting to park between 2,200 and 2,300 blocks on S Street, work on Bezos’ mansion, for which he originally wanted to spend $ 12 million on renovation work alone, appears to be complete, and the billionaire is out new home for housing opened an alfalfa club after party for people like Bill Gates, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump last month.

In the meantime, keep in mind that $ 16,000 parking tickets are a small matter for the richest man in the world, who topped his billion-dollar worth by $ 13.2 billion in about 15 minutes.

