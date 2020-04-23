Jeff Dunham Sues T-Shirt Company for Helping Him, Enjoying the Pandemic

exclusive

Jeff Dunham says a company that regularly stopped him from selling shirts, but now less so by doing the same thing with overpriced face masks, to try to get the pandemic of COVID-19 … and he got it.

According to a new suit, the lawyer filed for the pit Singer Marty, Dunham statement Raymond Lei, The Ooshirts, Inc. and sites like teechip.com point to the world famous ventriloquism characters he has spent years using and selling them for sale … including coronavirus-related masks and tees.

What’s worse – Dunham claims that Ooshirts and its websites “exploit the name, photo, image and / or likeness of Jeff Dunham himself” in order to remove counterfeit products, which he says carry fan asked why he is trying to make money at a pandemic. Dunham said it caused damage to his reputation and his brand.

The latest example of “unlawful behavior” – according to Dunham – was the slaying of his most beloved crotchety old man, Walter, in masks … and selling it online at $ 19.95.

Dunham says this is just one example, but the company claims to have been doing it for years with all its other characters – Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno in a Stick – as well.

The comedian says he practiced this routine with Lei and Ooshirts, where he introduced the infringing products and lowered them, but they kept on running … especially now that he said “enough.”

Dunham is facing infringement of his publicity rights, as well as infringement of his copyrights and trademarks and wants more than $ 10 million in damages.

However, he told TMZ … “My wife and I intend to use the proceeds raised in this case to increase our ongoing contributions to the staff who have benefited from the COVID-19 welfare efforts. . “