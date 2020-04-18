Jeff Exe Joe Exotic claims ‘Money from Animals for a Facelift’

The “Real King” himself – Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) – is sitting behind bars in a 22-year-old sentence The other stars of the Netflix hit documentary say Jeff and Lauren Lowe have been dubbed the “villains” in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Currently, they are setting the record straight for Maldonado’s Passage.

The fight between Jeff Lowe and ‘Joe Exotic’ is not over

Jeff Lowe | Netflix

Tiger King is at Netflix’s top source and for good reason. The seven pieces are a gift that keeps on giving. It follows the former Oklahoma zookeeper (Maldonado-Passage), his journey with Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, and new zoo owners, Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Lowes lost the defense. They are describing the various parts of King Tiger that they feel are inaccurate in expressing themselves, the zoo, and Maldonado-Passage.

In an interview with RADIO.COM’s Channel Q, (Jeff) Lowe said there was a time when Maldonado-Passage was diagnosed with HIV. However, there was more to the story and Lowe’s was not the only ones who could open it.

News writer Robert Moor has complained about the Facebook post ‘Joe Exotic

Also those streaming on #tigerking on Netflix:

I spent four years working on a podcast and a long story about Joe and Carole. I spend a week staying in the zoo. I talked to all the people you see on the sidelines, and I went to trial. Ask me anything!

– (@robertmoor_) March 21, 2020

Immediately following the release of Tiger King, news writer and podcaster of Over My Dead Body: Joe Exotic, Robert Moor presents a plethora of unknowns that have been included in the story Netflix.

One of the tweets mentioned what happened to the Maldonado-Passage massacre after their deaths, the former Maldonado-Passage firefighters who were serving time in prison, and who the people of Baskin are to complain against.

All tweets have been touted to be back in the Tiger King with a new tweet, but there are some that could be disappointed with Lowe’s.

Here’s what Jeff Lowe said about ‘Comparing Your Medical Exotic’.

As Moor said in a March 24 tweet, “For a long time Joe has told everyone that he is dying from prostate & young bone cancer. He also solicited $ 5000 from his Facebook accountants for his payments. He showed me this awesome picture as proof. I later learned that he had a prostate, bladder, and a herpes tumor. “

Viewers may want to take that with a grain of salt. However, when Lowe was asked about such an incident, Jeff had something to say about it. It started when Maldonado-Passage was declared HIV + and “someone had to take it to the zoo when it was gone,” says (Jeff) Lowe.

When asked about Maldonado-Passage’s alleged HIV status, they said they knew about her first husband, Brian Rhyne, who had died from HIV. After arriving at the same picture of Moor, (pronounced Jeff) he found out that he had been found after two acts.

“He actually stole the money from the animals for the facelift,” Lauren added.

It is unclear if the two will have to prove the case. Of course, it’s not like the news of Tiger King – or anything related to it – is slowing down anytime soon.

Tiger King: Mate, Mayhem, and Madness are available now on Netflix.