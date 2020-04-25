Jeff Goldblum sponsors a fierce discussion of LGBT + acceptance in Islam

Jeff Goldblum appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. (RPP for Drag Race / Twitter)

Jeff Goldblum questioning whether Islam is “homosexual” and “anti-gay” while tourists judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race has spurred debate among fans.

Goldblum appeared as a standing judge for the 9th season of the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, featuring the “Stars and Stripes” challenge.

Jackie Cox, an Iranian American, walked down the aisle in a red and white dress with a big star, and said in his words: “You can be Middle-Eastern, you can be Muslim and you can still be American.”

But when it came to judges, Goldblum asked Cox if he was religious, and he replied: “I’m not saying. In fact, shirts really do help to understand the importance of religious minorities in this country.”

Then he thought: “Is this religion anti-homosexual? Does it exacerbate the problem? I just grow up thinking aloud and maybe stupid.”

Although Cox acknowledged that he “doubts how LGBT + people are being treated in the Middle East”, he added: “At the same time, I am one.

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race took to the theater to discuss Goldblum.

One wrote: “WORST time this week was Jeff Goldblum’s useless commentary on issues of homosexuality and Islam.

“Most of the princesses wear Christian art and there has never been one question about such evils. Jackie’s way of escape was powerful and she didn’t have to.”

The time that ASST this week was that of Jeff Goldblum was less important when it came to issues of homophobia and Islam in Islam. Most queens wear Christian tattoos and never before have they been asked about evil acts like that. Jackie’s deportation plan was strong and she didn’t have to do that. https://t.co/9HqlZkkKgW

– Drawing. (@ Drawr ransom12) April 25, 2020

“Jeff Goldblum saw the need to say ‘but it is not anti-Muslim and anti-feminist’ to Jackie because she was wearing a star-and-stripes hijab, as if in America there had been no anti-gay and anti-woman from the beginning, or murder and transfer millions of Muslims, including women and pirates, “said another.

However, some defended the actress and the singer, saying that although there was no time or place for discussion, her questions were not intended as hateful.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jeff Goldblum with official questions about Islam = / = Islamophobia.

“It is not the wisest thing to bring a television show where it is not ready for a real conversation, but a heartfelt interview that did not result in any harm.”

Jeff Goldblum with official questions about Islam = / = Islamophobia.

It is not the wisest thing to bring a television when it is not discussed in real conversation, but a sincere inquiry that did not result in any harm.

– w o w (@my_lady_pls) April 25, 2020

Another said: “I no longer have a problem with Jeff Goldblum’s question.

“If he is uneducated and has no bad habits, he should be free to ask this. I was not a mere platform to say this.”