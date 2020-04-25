Jeff Goldblum Under Fire For “Islamophobic” Remarks On ‘Drag Race’

Jeff Goldblum is coming beneath hearth for reviews he manufactured about a contestant’s outfit on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Goldblum was a special visitor choose on the the latest “Stars And Stripes” episode, which showcased NYC-based mostly queen Jackie Cox in this incred outfit:

“You can be Center Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can continue to be American,” Jackie reported in the voiceover, according to Pride.com.

When going through the judges, Joff Goldblum requested Jackie “Are you religious, may possibly I check with?” to which Jackie responded ‘I’m not. To be truthful, this outfit really signifies the value that visibility for individuals of spiritual minorities have to have to have in this place.”

But Jeff continued, indicating:

“Is there some thing in this faith that is anti-homosexuality? And anti-lady? Does that complicate the concern? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and perhaps getting silly.”

Matters received DEEPLY awkward, as you can see in this clip.

Ummmmmmmmm….. Jeff Goldblum wyd pic.twitter.com/dQndTH65VR

— Ira Madison III (@ira) April 25, 2020

His remarks lifted a large amount of concerns on social media, with fans obtaining pretty upset.

Jeff Goldblum went on television to say Muslims are “anti-homosexuality and anti-female.” It is only the initially day of Ramadan. ????????????

— elle em (@blackboysblush) April 25, 2020

Jeff Goldblum and that isalmophobic comment… dude what the fuck is going on rn????#dragrace pic.twitter.com/6oEUnwRmt2

— ???? Pirgoies ???? (@silent_spheres) April 25, 2020

why tf did jeff goldblum imagine that was an ideal factor to carry up #dragrace pic.twitter.com/GaaVtErqk4

— ares (@gobeheroes) April 25, 2020

Lots of folks designed the issue that there are a large amount of religions with homophobic laws and teachings.

Yikes Jeff Goldblum, that’s virtually most religions…singling just a person out is yikes #DragRace pic.twitter.com/sJXX0YAzHW

— Tee Mo (@teemo2006) April 25, 2020

Jeff Goldblum if we are going to converse about faith preaching loss of life to LGBT folks than you should not be singling out Islam when the rest of Abrahamic religion preaches that. Christianity and Judaism the two have verses that are identical to Islam about homosexuality. #DragRace

— ahmed gay ish (@baddest_biittch) April 25, 2020

Jeff Goldblum has not designed a comment at the time of publication.