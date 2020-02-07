Jeff Jarrett explains whether Owen Hart and the British Bulldog should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Jeff Jarrett took his well-deserved place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and this year’s class also seems to be something special.

Dave Batista and the original NWO – Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, X-Pac and Kevin Nash – will take their rightful places in the Hall of Fame this April during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

After nearly two decades, Jarrett returned to the company and subsequently built one of TNA’s main competitors, now known as IMPACT.

It seemed unlikely that he would resume at some point, but now he’s in a prominent position behind the scenes of WWE’s live events worldwide.

Of course, there are still many names that should be in the Hall of Fame that are not, and the boss among them is the late great Owen Hart.

Owen tragically died in 1999 at the Over the Edge pay-per-view event at the age of 34. His death was the result of a malfunction of his harness and equipment that lifted him from the arena rafters to perform a stunt for his appearance.

However, there aren’t many superstars that are as popular in the industry as Owen.

His widow Martha Hart doesn’t want him in the Hall of Fame because she blames WWE for his death and “refuses to work with the WWE to exploit Owen’s image for commercial purposes,” as Bret Hart contradicted in 2018.

Owen Hart and Jeff Jarrett tag together in 1999

Jarrett was Hart’s tag team partner until the end of his career and unfortunately until the end of his life. talkSPORT I was lucky enough to sit down with Jarrett this week, and we’ve gotten his thoughts on the dilemma that public requests from Mark Henry and Owen’s own brother Bret Hart triggered.

“Owen [Hart], he’s in my hall of fame,” Jarrett started. “I understand both sides of it [why he’s not in the WWE Hall of Fame]. It is still very emotional to this day. I can’t put myself in Martha’s [Owen Hart’s wife] shoes or anyone who’s been through it. We can only know what we went through then.

“But his in-ring talent was special. His position in this industry was special. However, when I think of Owen, my thoughts go completely beyond this industry. I and Owen both grew up in this business, both are promoted and wrestled, so we had a deep connection there. But the man he was, the person, the integrity that makes every hall of fame. “

Did he enjoy meeting Owen the most in his career? Given Hart’s legendary personality, you can already imagine the answer.

“To be honest, it was a piece of cake for both of us. Especially at this point in our career. We were young enough to jump and fly around the ring, we didn’t think too much about it! But the entertaining aspect … I know, sometimes I made Owen smile with my double-J stuff, and then he made me smile with its idiosyncrasies, nuances, and feel – it was a lot of fun.

“He’s in everyone’s heart of the Hall of Fame.”

We couldn’t say it better, Jeff.

UK wrestling fans continue to be very proud of the British Bulldog

Another man on the list who needs to be admitted and actually married into the Hart family is British bulldog Davey Boy Smith.

Jarrett says he should definitely be in the Hall of Fame and he was way ahead of his time.

“Davey! Yes [it should be in the Hall of Fame]. I worked with Davey for WWE and then for WCW in the 90s and as a day partner as a dynamite kid, Davey was so outstanding at this time of this generation. That was in the late 80s and there were a lot of big boys, but not quite as sporty. Davey was super athletic in the late 80s. I can remember how I just broke in – I broke in 1986 – but I just watched Davey and thought, “Wow, this guy is huge and he’s super athletic” and I loved his accent back then! But no, Davey left us far too early. “

The British bulldog died of a heart attack on vacation in 2002, almost three years after Owen.

Fans will always remember both men, but here’s the hope that one day they’ll be celebrated on the biggest stage as big as they deserve.

