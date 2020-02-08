Jeff Jarrett finally sets out to “win Vince McMahon for money” before leaving WWE in 1999

Wrestling is full of stories behind the scenes of the 1990s and the turn of the millennium.

One of the most famous stories during Monday Night Wars: Jeff Jarrett, who stops Vince McMahon before leaving for WCW again.

Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE had apparently let Jarrett’s contract expire in 1999, and he was still her intercontinental champion when he got the last pay-per-view result of his run.

The guitar legend is said to have held Vince McMahon up for a large sum as he was supposed to defend his title against Noyncy Pay-per-View against Chyna, but one day after his contract expired.

Jarrett managed to force McMahon to pay him a settlement number, and in return he used Chyna at the event.

That was an important deal in itself, because never before had a woman held a male title in the WWE.

Both Chyna and Hardcore Holly – both of whom were Jarrett colleagues in the WWE at the time – each reported a value of around $ 300,000 in their autobiographies.

talkSPORT Had an in-depth conversation recently with Jarrett in London and Double J finally opened the infamous story.

“Here’s what everyone misses. The real essence of the story is that I was a talent in 1999, and I asked Vince [McMahon] for money, are you referring to it? But if you really put it to the test and think about it – Employee and employer, if he didn’t want to pay me, he didn’t have to pay me a cent.

“And what should I do? Sue him? He could tie me to court – not months, but years – and I would have spent all the money I owed and then some of them would have decided not to pay me.

“So the fact is, and to this day in conversation, look, I’ve tried. And that was my whole thing. Let’s make it easy for everyone. Pay me everything you owed me in the past. Because there were bonuses at that time, it was October and I was owed for September, August, July, probably June and I think we did a pay-per-view called Rebellion here, so I had a lot of money in the pipeline comes.

Jeff Jarrett sat down with Alex McCarthy from talkWRESTLING

“I said let’s estimate the payouts. I’ve got all the house series I’ve been on. Let’s figure out a number and pull yourself out of your hair. I’m obviously not re-signing the offer, and there are a number of others Circumstances [laughs]. You go your way and I go my way. That made it easy for everyone. “

We asked Jarrett if the situation was as confrontational as the legend suggests, and the inventor of TNA said it was not. It was warm.

Jarrett is now a big player behind the scenes at WWE and essentially runs their live events around the world. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

