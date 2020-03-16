Jeff Koons Made a Sculpture From Sean Penn’s Guns

Sean Penn speaks onstage at an celebration benefiting Australia Wildlife Aid Efforts.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Six several years in the past, Sean Penn unveiled that while he owned a whopping 67 firearms, he’d experienced a modify of heart.

“I’ve experienced my head altered about guns by a potent woman, a gorgeous South African female,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. (At the time, Penn was courting Charlize Theron, who has been an outspoken gun management advocate because her abusive father attacked her and her mother with a shotgun, forcing her mom to shoot and get rid of him in self-protection.) “I really do not require these cowardly instruments of violence and destruction,” he added. “None of us do.”

In an work to decommission his weapons, Penn questioned artist Jeff Koons to turn them into a piece of artwork, as Artnet reports. The artist obliged, and he just lately shared the ensuing get the job done — named “Uli” — to Instagram, creating, “Uli figures are typically created out of wooden, and they stand for the maternal and paternal spirit of tribal leaders.”

The piece was auctioned off at the “Help Haiti Home” charity advantage gala, and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper put the successful bid of $1.4 million, beating out Piers Morgan. The concluded perform is produced solely of gunmetal, fusing together the firearms and rendering them inactive.

