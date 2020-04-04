Jeff Lowe Claims Yet another ‘Tiger King’ Episode Is Coming To Netflix

If you’ve now binged all of Tiger King and are seeking for far more, then you may well just be in luck, with star Jeff Lowe declaring that there is a new episode headed to Netflix.

Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers a short while ago received a Cameo online video from Jeff Lowe. In it, the zookeeper thanked him for becoming a loyal admirer, then dropped a bombshell, expressing:

“Netflix is incorporating a person extra episode. It will be on next week. They are filming right here tomorrow.”

Turner posted the movie to Twitter, and you can see it for your self under:

So our pal @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and just after last months episode decided to ship us this!!!

????BREAKING News Folks????

There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ

— Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Considering the fact that its release on March 20, Tiger King has turn into a real phenomenon, and Netflix would be clever to capitalise on it, but they have so far not made any remark or assertion on a new episode.

This leaves us with a ton of concerns. If there is a new episode – and we say ‘if’ because this is clearly pretty far from confirmed – what would it even appear like?

Give the existing lockdown circumstances, it seems unlikely that anybody would be capturing anything at all on spot suitable now, inspite of what Jeff Lowe explained about “filming listed here tomorrow.”

Will it be just one of people ‘lost footage’ episodes like Bravo utilised to tack on to the conclusion of Real Housewives seasons? Will they be filming more interviews with the key forged members?

A group Zoom chat would be hilarious, despite the fact that it is highly doubtful that Carole Baskin would concur to that, provided that she has been quite scathing about the demonstrate.

Netflix a short while ago interviewed Joe Unique in prison, putting up some of the footage to social media yesterday, so this, coupled with his current bid to very clear his name, could be the basis of some thing interesting.

We’ll just have to hold out and see until there’s an formal announcement.

Joe Unique was interviewed from jail on March 22.

Here’s what he explained to us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh

— Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020