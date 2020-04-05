Jeff Lowe Tells Netflix Adds Another Episode to Tiger King

Hey all you cool cats and cats …

There is some interesting and interesting Tiger King news. Over the past few weeks, Netflix’s series of documentaries have hit the world with strange and awkward stories Joe Exotic and Carole BaskinIt’s been a long time.

And it turns out the story didn’t end well. Tiger King star Jeff Lowe recently announced streaming service will launch another episode.

Record a video for the Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Pogue, Jeff revealed the breaking news.

“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff Lowe from the Tiger King show on Netflix,” the Netflix star said in his video. “Thank you for watching the show.”

“(Publisher) Christie (Dishner) says you’re a big fan … and yeah, you need life, “he said.” You only waste seven hours on us. Watch out man, we love you. “

Before ending his video message, he let the cat out of the bag.

“Netflix is ​​adding another episode … going live next week,” Jeff revealed. “We’re filming here tomorrow.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last week’s episode decided to send us this!

🚨BREAKING FOLKS NEWS

There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on @ Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ

– Justin Turner (@ redturn2) April 4, 2020

She ended her video, “Be careful, save and put on your mask.”

It’s unclear what new episodes will be needed and who will be featured. However, if it’s set to drop next week, fans won’t have to wait too long.

In the meantime, you can stream Tiger King: Murder, Crazy and Crazy on Netflix.