Jeff Lynnes ELO announces Tour 2020 with shows at the London 02 Arena

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced a new tour to take place across the UK and Europe later this year.

The rock outfit will go on tour to support their latest album, “From Out Of Nowhere”, which was released in November 2019. In a statement, Lynne said to fans: “The audience in the UK and Europe was so good.” We are looking forward to a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can not wait any longer. “

ELO will start the tour in Oslo on September 19 before traveling across Europe. They will arrive in the UK on October 5th when they headline the first of two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on January 31st at 9:00 a.m.

ELO full tour dates 2020:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

21 – Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson Globe Arena

23 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxing

26 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena

27 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

29 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

30 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

OCTOBER

2 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

5 – London, UK, O2 Arena

6 – London, United Kingdom, O2 Arena

11 – Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham

16 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena

18 – Belfast, Ireland, SSE Arena

19 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

21 – Glasgow, United Kingdom, SSE Hydro Arena

ELO met again in 2014 and ran a big show in London’s Hyde Park that same year. Since then, they have released two albums, including “From Out Of Nowhere”.