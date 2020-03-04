jeff-pierre-extra-to-‘walker’-solid-as-lindsey-morgan’s-boyfriend

Jeff Pierre is joining the cast of Walker!

The Outside of and When Upon A Time alum will perform Trey Barnett in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, according to Selection.

Trey is Micki’s boyfriend, performed by Lindsey Morgan. He is warm and loving but haunted, Trey is an Army medic recently back from his deployment. He’s accomplishing his very best to modify but it is not straightforward.

He has a good marriage with Micki they continue to keep every other sincere, and know each individual other much better than they permit any individual else know them.

Click on Below to discover out which Really Small Liars star was also a short while ago solid in Walker!