Jeff Probst reveals a rare memory loss that led to temporary memory loss – Up News Info

Jeff Probst It starts with a recent fear of health that caused him temporary memory loss.

While performing in Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Survivor The host recalled the “really strange, quot; incident that happened a few months ago. Probst explained to the co-hosts Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest who recently tried to book a trip for him and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell, when he realized that he did not know his wife’s date of birth.

“I couldn’t solve it,” Probst said. “Then I sent an SMS to my wife and said: & # 39; Can you call me? & # 39; And she called me and said: & # 39; What’s wrong? & # 39;”

Probst told his wife that he didn’t know what was going on and that he knew “nothing.” He even had to ask his wife where she and her children were then. That was when the 58-year-old television star knew that “something is wrong.”

During the following hours, Probst “had zero memory on something, quot; that happened to him.

“I had no idea who he was, where he was,” Probst said during his interview on Wednesday. “I even wrote a note … on my laptop I wrote a note with the text: & # 39; For our records, I have no idea why I wear these clothes. I have no idea where our children are. I have no idea what a day it is. I have no idea why I am writing this. “

Then, a moment later, Probst wrote: “I just read this, I don’t remember writing it.”

The next morning, Probst went to a neurosurgeon who discovered that for three hours he had “absolutely no memory, quot; he had transient global memory loss, a sudden episode of temporary memory loss. Probst continued to confirm that it was only once and that while a MRI was done, his memory returned.

Probst told Ripa and Seacrest that he thought it might be an “early dementia” before he got the rare diagnosis of TGA.

“And now, more than ever, I live on Friday,” Probst told the co-hosts. “I think of the weekend and say: & # 39; I have another weekend, let’s go! & # 39;”

Probst also confirmed that it is now “100 percent, good; good. Watch the video above to see Probst talk about his fear of health!

