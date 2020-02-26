jeff-wayne’s-the-war-of-the-worlds-to-return-in-2021

The stage variation of Jeff Wayne’s musical War Of The Worlds is established to return to the British isles in 2021.

War Of The Worlds – Alive On Phase starts on March 31 in Nottingham and winds up in London on Apr 31. It marks the 15th anniversary of the show’s authentic staging.

Claims Wayne: “For over four many years now I have lived out a desire of bringing the correct story of HG Wells dim Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from close to the planet, though pushing know-how to the limit both sonically and visually as time has moved on.

“In 2019 we introduced The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Practical experience in Central London, combining, immersive theatre, digital and augmented realities, holograms and other slicing-edge technological innovation supplying audiences the possibility to dwell by means of the Martian invasion of 1898.

“Now our latest arena creation combines these features inside of the reside overall performance, for an even a lot more unique, psychological and at situations, frightening experience.”

Tickets go on common sale on Friday six Mar 2020 at 9am by means of Reside Country. An exclusive fan club presale will also get put from 9am on Friday 28 Feb 2020.

War Of The Worlds – Alive On Phase 2021 tour dates

Mar 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Apr 01: Birmingham Arena Birmingham



Apr 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (3pm exhibit)



Apr 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (8pm display)



Apr 05: Brighton Centre (3pm clearly show)



Apr 05: Brighton Centre (8pm demonstrate)



Apr 06: Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Hall)



Apr 07: Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Corridor)



Apr 09: Manchester Manchester Arena



Apr 10: Glasgow Sse Hydro Arena



Apr 11: Leeds To start with Direct Arena



Apr 13: Hull Reward Arena



Apr 14: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena



Apr 15: Newcastle Utilita Arena



Apr 17: London O2 Arena (3pm demonstrate)



Apr 17: London O2 Arena (8pm clearly show)