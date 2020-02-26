[Jeff Wayne’s War of the Entire world is coming to London’s O2 Arena – how to get tickets]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Observefor facts of your details security legal rights Invalid Email

Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds is heading out on a Uk tour in 2021.

The stay magnificent will appear to London’s O2 Arena on April 17. There will be a matinée and an evening display in the capital.

Dependent on HG Wells’ novel of the exact identify, the manufacturing will rejoice 15 decades due to the fact it was 1st staged in 2021, which has been proven to tens of millions throughout the globe.

Jeff Wayne will return to carry out the Black Smoke Band and Liam Neeson will repise his 3D hologram role as The Journalist.

New attributes for the future tour consist of a big arched bridge managing from the lip of the stage out around the viewers to the front of dwelling desk, a few panoramic screens with two hours of reducing edge CGI and much more.

Audience associates can anticipate bold lighting, pyrotechnics and other out-of-this-entire world exclusive results together with a floor-breaking levitation outcome.

The reserve has also been adapted into a amount of aspect films and Television sequence, which includes most just lately by the BBC for a a few-part series which aired in late 2019.

The impending tour will also head to Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton and Newcastle.

You can uncover out how to get tickets beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on common sale at 9am on Friday March 6 through axs.com.

Tour dates

March 31 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

April 1 – Birmingham, Utilta Arena

April three – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

April 5 – Brighton Centre

April six – Bournemouth, Worldwide Centre

April 7 – Bournemouth, Global Centre

April nine – Manchester Arena

April 10 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 11 – Leeds, Initially Direct Arena

April 13 – Hull, Bonus Arena

April 14 – Liverpool, M&S Lender Arena

April 15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

April 17 – London, O2 Arena – matinée demonstrate

April 17 – London, O2 Arena – evening exhibit