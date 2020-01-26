Jeff Ziemann, former candidate of Elk Grove Village Trustee and trade union president, charged with the battery

The president of a local union who applied for Elk Grove Village Trustee was charged with the battery earlier this month.

Jeff Ziemann, 60, was accused of a battery that caused physical injury on January 14, according to arrest reports obtained by the Sun-Times police from Elk Grove Village. The Elk Grove Journal reported that Ziemann was accused of beating a woman who came to his house for a drink after the two met in a bar called Coach’s Corner.

Ziemann ran to Elk Grove Village Trustee before 2019 and lost the election against Nancy Czarnik, Sam Lissner and Stephen Schmidt, according to Cook County election reports. He is currently listed as the president of the Laborers Local 6 union.

In December, Ziemann was also charged with two counts against opposing or obstructing a peace officer, according to Cook County court records. That case will be dealt with on 10 April.

Ziemann was released on bond for battery charges and is due back in court on February 18, court records show.