A 51-year-old man crashed his SUV against a home Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the northwest side.

He told officers he was driving a Ford truck in 5800 block of North Central Avenue around 1 am in 2003 when an unknown vehicle cut him off, losing control and crashing in front of a house, Chicago police said .

About an hour after the crash, the SUV was on the driver’s side, apparently just missing an evergreen tree in the front yard before stopping in front of the house.

Police and fire brigade crew crawled close to the front stairs of the house while local tow trucks tried to find the best way to get the disabled truck out of the yard.

The driver was brought with bruises to his head to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. It is in reasonable condition.

No one in the house was injured in the crash, police said.

There are currently no quotes or charges filed, the police said. Construction inspectors try to estimate the damage to the house.