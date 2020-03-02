Jefferson Taylor Mastering Taekwondo and Cancer

Tampa, Florida This is the state of dedication.

This is against the odds.

Taekwondo has five doctrines. Jefferson Taylor is a microcosm of the fifth doctrine, the fortitude.

“He is a very brave man,” said Grand Master Dan Levenson. “I think he represents the best of martial arts.”

Jefferson Taylor is fighting stage 4 colon cancer

He recently won a silver medal at the US Open Taekwondo Championship.

His previous rival, Grand Master Dan Levenson, is his instructor

Every punch, every kick, every form takes effort. Jefferson is fighting cancer while training.

“Metastatic stage 4 colon cancer is a difficult fight, to say the least,” said Jefferson.

“There aren’t many people who do that; he’s really tough,” Dan said.

Tough is just one way to describe Jefferson.

“Without this mental discipline that I could put together, I would not be doing what I am doing now,” said Jefferson.

And without his friend Grandmaster Dan Lebenson, he would not have been able to do that. How’s it going, these two former rivals faced each other in opposing dojos and joined forces in the battle of Jefferson.

Masterdan trains Jefferson and students are also instructors at Marshalls Arts America. Taekwondo means everything for Jefferson.

“Just a romantic relationship I didn’t realize I had until I got it,” he said.

Taekwondo is more than Jefferson’s hobby. it’s necessary.

“He has experienced a lot and has experienced a lot,” Dan said.

“You have experienced a lot of trauma in your life, how do you continue? Martial arts is at the heart,” Jefferson said. “MMA says you can do anything you can, but nobody is perfect, so you don’t have to worry about perfection, but you can get better every day.

“What you can do every day.”

It became an unnecessary everyday experience for Jefferson and his family. Both his children were born with cystic fibrosis.

“I had to make sure I had to find a way to keep them active, physical activity was very important,” he said.

But that didn’t cure everything.

“I lost my daughter in 2017,” Jefferson said. “Before we lost her, she was absolute and she was the absolute power of nature.”

Near the end, the lungs of his daughter Kathryn were less than 25 percent. There was a plan for a lung transplant.

“We have run out of time,” Jefferson said. “But until the end, she didn’t worry about it.”

That’s what martial arts teach you-don’t worry.

“Taekwondo has much more to offer than the body. There is mentality,” he said. “Some are mental. Some are emotional. They teach so many lessons that anyone and anyone can benefit.”

Its fortitude. It lives in Jefferson and keeps him moving.

“What did I do then, after my daughter died?” He said. “Everything I thought I knew, everything I crashed, nothing that crashed, and everything that crashed and burned.”

A simple text message inviting Master Dunn to work out in the gym pulled Jefferson out of the funk. Two former rivals embracing each other in the grand spirit of martial arts.

“I’m sure you’ll be really depressed. Sometimes you’re depressed. If you don’t, you’ll be lying.” “But after all, I’m here. I have dozens of faces, I want to be better, I want to do something, dozens of people who want to do something in the world.

“Who wants to be a better person? How can you extract energy from it?”

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa