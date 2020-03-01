[jeffey-kitingan-describes-why-he-in-the-long-run-went-with-muhyiddin-above-dr-m]

Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan claimed he ended up supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be primary minister in buy to end the political turmoil that befell the nation for the final 7 days.― Photo by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Keningau MP and maverick Sabah politician Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan claimed he finished up supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be prime minister in get to end the political turmoil that befell the country for the very last seven days.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president, who was reportedly a supporter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as not long ago as yesterday, asserted that uncertainty between the latter and his anointed successor, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, would have extended the uncertainty.

“Muhyiddin is the solution to the political disaster that the place is experiencing. It is greatest to go with a new individual, so that the state can move on.

“We have missing billions of ringgit with the ding dong involving Anwar and Dr Mahathir,” he instructed Malay Mail when contacted.

“I think there the country will be tranquil and stable under him,” stated Kitingan

Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister this morning and Kitingan was among the supporters at the ceremony held right before the Yang diPertuan Agong at the Istana Negara.

The sighting invited rapid recriminations versus Kitingan.

Yesterday, PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil tweeted that the Sabah Opposition social gathering leader was among the 112 that Pakatan Harapan explained it has mustered in Dr Mahathir’s camp.

Kitingan afterwards confirmed his switch of allegiance when Malay Mail contacted him about his existence at Muhyiddin’s swearing-in.