Jeffree Stars’ announcement of separation is the most popular YouTube video

Loading...

After weeks of fan speculation Jeffree Star visited YouTube to announce its separation from its long-term partner Nathan Schwandt,

“I never thought the day would come when I would sit here and talk about it,” Jeffree started in a video aptly titled “We Broke Up,” which is currently on YouTube’s worldwide trending list.

According to Jeffree, Nathan was simply not ready for all the fame and notoriety, and his public life began to negatively affect his mental health.

“Imagine you don’t want to be famous,” Jeffree said. “I know this is probably shocking to many people. [But] he doesn’t want to leave his house and let people bother him, and I have to respect that. My life is so public and I think it has just reached a turning point … where it just wasn’t healthy anymore. “

“Now he’s my only true love and when you watch someone you love go through really hard things and depression and anxiety and you can’t fix it and you want it so much it’s devastating so we have me it both really went through. “

“He really wanted to take a breather on all social media, and I fully respected it. If it’s unhealthy, we’ll remove it.”

To add to the craziness, Jeffree revealed that family members were big, sloppy snakes: “We’re heartbreaking over here, dealing with our emotions, dealing with things behind the scenes and off camera, and there’s a family, trying to tell the media fake stories and get money. “Ooooft.

At the end of the day, however, Jeffree remained calm and assured his fans that there was no real drama. “There is no crazy gossip. There is no tea … I and Nathan will be friends forever.”

“I will always love him. Are we in love with each other? No.”

Check out the full video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4Ro3SsYT5s [/ embed]

Image:

Instagram / @jeffreestar