[jeffree-star’s-wild-valentine’s-day-weekend]

Jeffree Star could possibly have just broken up with his longtime boyfriend, but that wasn’t likely to keep him down on Valentine’s Day. He and fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas invested the day jointly in fashion by traveling to Vegas for a wild weekend. The controversial beauty blogger went all out for the working day, while he wasn’t automatically experience the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics operator broke up with his boyfriend of 5 yrs, Nathan Schwandt, in January. Star uploaded an emotional movie, just titled “We Broke Up.” to his YouTube channel to break the information. The beauty guru sat on his scorching pink mattress surrounded by his 4 Pomeranians — Diva, Drama, Mouth watering, and Da Vinci. He admitted that the conclusion to crack up experienced been made months in advance of the video was posted on January 11 and described himself as “devastated” and “sad.” Throughout the 17 minute-prolonged online video, Star repeatedly refers to Schwandt as his “soulmate” and visibly fights again tears at a number of times. The video clip demonstrates a new, a lot a lot more susceptible aspect to Star.

Jeffree Star takes Vegas by storm

Star’s vulnerable demeanor in the movie about the break up was nowhere to be seen in his sequence of Instagram stories and Snapchats on Valentine’s Day. Star began the early morning off with his beloved pooches at his mansion, saying that he was heading for Vegas, infant. “We’re off to Vegas for the weekend to see some astounding performances and [expletive] I’m ready honey,” Star told his followers, via Insider. It may perhaps have been a day of like, but Star wasn’t owning any of it. “It is Valentine’s, hello, does any one care? I do not,” the magnificence mogul stated with disdain.

He then turned the camera to present a handful of of his armed protection guards patrolling his veranda. “My protection guards are on patrol ready to eliminate anyone who tries to even glance in my way on Valentine’s,” Star stated. “I’m kidding, but the canine are making the most of the weather.” Guess it’s safe to say the YouTube superstar wasn’t in the temper for the lovers’ getaway.

Star and Paytas flew to Vegas on a personal jet, along with a number of of Star’s other pals. From the tarmac, they took a sizzling pink Hummer limo. All over the day, Star stayed genuine to his natural beauty roots and modified appears to be like numerous moments. To start off the working day, Star wore a Gucci tracksuit and carried a Hermès purse. He then adjusted into a Dior jumpsuit and popped on some lavender eye make-up to change up his seem. It would seem like Star is taking some much essential time to heal from his break up by expending Valentine’s Day with his loving pals.