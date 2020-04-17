Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases The Finals Season 10 Finale

Fans of “The Walking Dead” was left in limbo when the COVID-19 alert was being worked on before it completed its season-ending release, which will be streamed to unspecified traffic.

If it’s a star Jeffrey Dean Morgan acknowledging the delay in “pursuing,” he understood why it was needed – and offered a good way of looking at the situation. “It gives us fans a look forward to the next few months, which is really cool,” he said when TooFab met them. Hilarie Burton as they hang out on the new AMC talk show, “Friday Night With The Morgans.”

“When we heard the news that we couldn’t move it for no apparent reason, they couldn’t get the band together … well, it wouldn’t be possible,” he added, while trying to predict what would happen when he was flying. him.

“I try to keep in mind no matter who we are. We need to have some sort of thing with Beta, because it’s still safe and dangerous. So in the meantime, it’s very difficult to move forward,” he joked. “I know the end of Greg Nicotero’s life is great. Every episode is like the season that he plans to perform.

As the scene unfolded, Beta, The Whisperers and their troops rushed to the hospital, down to Negan and the rest. While on the other side of the field, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Eugene, one of the kind queens, discovered new characters from the comics. The nature of the comic book inspired the first impression of the Morgans.

“I love that on the 15th we introduced Princess,” Jeffrey said. “My god. He just came out. The kind of energy in that show was so cool. So I’m really a fan of it now.”

After learning that actress Poala Lázaro told TooFab that she hoped the character would cross over to Negan, Morgan shared her enthusiasm. “God! I think they’ll be fine. I can’t wait!” he said. “I can’t wait, and we’ll see you there.”

Currently, production for season 11 will be halted, so Jeffrey admits they have no idea when they will return to work. “I thought we could do Skype sharing,” he wrote.

“I’ll just draw you on the farm,” interrupted Burton. “We have firewood here!”

“Right? Yeah. You’ll find out if [actor Angela Kang] can write a seasonal episode and I’ll gather all the players,” Morgan said. “We’re playing our role with the iPhone!”

While that may not be the case, both Jeffrey and Hilarie will be posting their new on-the-go interview tonight. “Friday night with The Morgans” passed away on April 17 on AMC. Check out what they told TooFab about the series below!