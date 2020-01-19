Jeison Rosario shocked Julian Williams for 154 crown, Chris Colbert won

Ringside 01/19/2020

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Out of nowhere, Jeison Rosario is now a three-belt defending champion in the 154-pound division after shocking Julian Williams.

Rosario won the WBA and IBF Super Welterweight World titles with a fifth round of Williams’ favorite “J-Rock” hometown.

The fight took place on Saturday night as part of the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“As soon as I stepped into the ring, I knew he couldn’t hurt me,” said Rosario. “I knew that my power immediately affected him. It is a great victory for me and the whole Dominican Republic. “

“Rosario was the better man tonight,” said Williams. “It was a great homecoming for my fans and I’m sorry I let them down. What went wrong tonight needs to be fixed. We’ll face each other again immediately and look forward to returning the favor. “

In his first world championship fight, the Dominican Republic’s Rosario landed in the second round from the start with a blow to Williams’ right eye. Williams landed his own power punches, but was unable to stop Rosario from getting ahead.

Check out the highlights of the second round, where Rosario opens the cut across William’s eye.

“I’m so emotional right now,” said Rosario. “When I lost my last fight, I said I would never lose until I became world champion, and that happened tonight. I came prepared. I knew before the fight that I would win.”

On lap five, Rosario landed the punches that would ultimately end the fight and hit him with hard, straight hands that immediately slowed Williams down.

“I have to give my team a lot of credit,” said Rosario. “I had a 16-week training camp and that prepared me for it. My life has changed forever and I can support my family in a whole new way. I realized that I would win. Once I was offered the fight.

“I knew that if I made the sacrifice, I would do what I did tonight. I knew it 16 weeks ago. ‘

Rosario sensed his moment and came forward with big blows, while Williams tried to hold on and survive. Eventually the attack turned out to be too much and referee Benjy Esteves stopped the fight 1:37 in the round. At the time of the interruption, Rosario led 39-37 on two cards, with the third card scoring 38-38.

“I was not surprised that he was so good,” said Williams. “I told everyone he was a real fighter and I have to accept it. The cut made my vision a little bit less, but it wasn’t why I lost.

“He was the better fighter tonight. We have a rematch clause. I will see him again soon. I’ll be back.”

📸 Stephanie Trapp

COLBERT

At the co-main event, aspiring star Chris “Prime Time” Colbert (14: 0, 5 KOs) beat former champion Jezreel Corrales (23: 4, 9 KOs) with featherweight titles.

“He’s a great fighter,” said Colbert. “People don’t notice because he made a bad decision against Ladarius Miller. But he’s a great fighter. He’s very embarrassing. He’s smart and quick. It was hard to catch because he ran, but he came to fight. I take his hat off. “

The action started tactically when Colbert tried to figure out the embarrassing style of the experienced ex-champion Corrales. Colbert switched from the Orthodox to the Southern paw and was able to control the early action despite a slow pace.

CORRALES

“I did my job there,” said Corrales. “My strategy was to hit and not be hit. I felt like I made him fight for much of the fight. The rain wasn’t hurt, it was my balance. Our feet got tangled and I lost my balance. I came here to win. We both did our job, but the judges showed more pressure than punch. “

Colbert continued to alternate his attack as the battle progressed, while Corrales had some success in the middle round by fighting his attacking opponent with a straight left.

On lap 10, Colbert started to pull back and landed a clean left hook, followed by a right hook at the top of the head, which put Corrales on one knee.

“I had confidence in the fight,” said Colbert. “I knew I would dominate the fight and I told you everything before the fight took place.

“He ran and I tried to catch him, so I said to my corner, let’s have a dog fight. We have 12 laps. I’m in shape. You see, I didn’t sit down.

“I’m in shape and I’ve come to fight. I wouldn’t go without this title.

CARDS

The 23-year-old from Brooklyn seemed to be getting stronger as the fight progressed and ended the championship rounds impressively, faltering Corrales as the struggling moments of the fight underpinned his performance.

Colbert was the winner on all three judge cards, twice with 117-110 and 116-111.

“The strategy was to use my kick as I did and try to stop my punches,” said Colbert. “But he is very cumbersome and has a good distance.

“Slowly but surely I decided to stop boxing, to close the distance and to get involved with him. I knew he couldn’t kick me out, I’m from Brooklyn. ‘

SPENCER

Joey Spencer (10: 0, 7 KO) was unbeaten at the start of FOX PBC Fight Night after six betting rounds with a unanimous decision over Erik Spring (13: 4: 2, 1 KO).

Spring fought from the south paw position and tried to land large left-handers, but was rarely able to catch up with the brisk 19-year-old Spencer. Spencer dominated the action with his speed and landing big hooks throughout the action.

“I was there with a cage-long south paw,” said Spencer. “To be honest, when a guy fights as caged as he was, it is really difficult for a guy with my style to get something out of nothing. He was a real defender.”

Spencer was particularly effective in sneaking a powerful left hook around Spring’s guard. Spring tried to force the action and force a gun battle in the later rounds, but Spencer remained patient and selected his places. Late in the sixth round, a Spencer Spring left hook flew on the ropes before being saved from the subsequent bell rush.

FINISHED

“In the end, I just pushed him and said I’m going to hit hard and hit him with a few good blows,” said Spencer.

“If I had done it in the first or second round, I would have ended it early. I’m happy about the six rounds. Experience is everything.

“You are only as good as your next fight. I am happy to be able to get in there and have good experiences. I did my thing and got the shutout.”

“I’ve waited too long,” said Spring. “I thought he would come in and get more involved. But I looked at him, but he stayed outside. I was more impressed by his speed than by his strength. He is a talented fighter, but I could have been more effective. ‘

After six rounds, all three judges saw the fight for Spencer three times with a score of 60-54. The PBC outlook for 2019 of the year, Spencer, will aim for another big year in 2020.

“I’ll be busy this year,” said Spencer. “I will have a year with four fights. This is one of four. We want to have excitement and fun.”

See how Joey Spencer celebrated his tenth career win with a strong combination just before the closing bell.

COTA

Before the main card, FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes ensured that the Mexican Jorge Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) missed a fifth round against Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (28-3-1, 10 KOs) 1 : 22 into their super welterweight fight when LaManna’s corner advised the doctor on the ring to stop the action.

Check out the highlights of Jorge Cota’s fifth stop by Thomas LaManna here.

The action also included the sensational 17-year-old climber Vito Mielnicki Jr. (4: 0, 3 KOs), the Preston Wilson (6-4: 1, 4 KOs) on the way to a unanimous decision with 40: 36 dominated three times in the welterweight. In the opening game against Prelims, undefeated Romuel Cruz (4: 0: 1, 2 KO) scored a 2: 56 victory against Julio Garcia (3-4, 2 KO) in the super bantamweight.