Jelly Belly introduces a mineral water product

(CNN) – If you like gummy bears and love Seltzer, you will be happy! Jelly Belly has introduced a mineral water product.

Like the gummy bears, it will come in a variety of flavors. In contrast to gummy bears, it is calorie-free.

The carbonated drink has natural flavors, no sugar and no sweeteners.

It will be available in eight flavors, including orange sorbet, pina colada, and pink grapefruit, to name a few.

With more than 100 jelly belly flavors, the company could add new flavors in the future.

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water is initially available online and in 265 Hy-Vee stores in the Midwest.

LAST STORIES: