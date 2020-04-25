Jelly Entertainment Artist Shows Support for Sally in “Producing Camp 2020”

Artist Jellyfish Entertainment shows support for his labelmate Session, which will feature in the “Production Camp 2020” survival program!

“Make Camp 2020” is the third season of the official version of China’s “101 series” and features a women’s contest.

On April 24, the agency shared a video message from Kim Min Kyu, VERIVERY, and Kim Sejeong and Mina’s group via their official Twitter account.

First, Kim Min Kyu said, “Sally Entertainment’s Sally will be appearing on ‘Production Camp 101’! Please send her lots of love and support, and vote for her too. I’ll refresh her too. Do your best, Sally!”

VERIVERY shared the promise, saying, “We will also encourage her to get good results. Please choose her a lot! Way to go, Sally!”

Finally, fellow members Sally Kim Sejeong and Mina offered to smile with fans. Kim Sejeong says, “Sally’s light and beloved has joined ‘Production Camp 101’!” Then Mina adds, “As much as you do, we hope you can make a good result in the program.” Kim Sejeong asked fans to love and love Sally as well as her choice.

